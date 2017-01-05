State cold case unit ensures people are not 'forgotten'

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – There are more than 120 unsolved cases of missing and murdered people in Maine, according to the state’s cold case unit.

“They’re not forgotten,” victims’ advocate Renee Ordway said.

It is hard for families when the sense of urgency for their loved one is gone, but Ordway’s team under the Attorney General's Office is tasked with ensuring those people do not fall through the cracks.

“One of the goals of this unit is to ensure that that does not happen,” she said.

All of the cases are considered “open” and are investigated by a special squad of detectives.

Ordway gives a voice to the families, and is the liaison between them and the investigative team.

For them it is about keeping their hope alive, like the father of Kimberly Moreau who has been missing for more than thirty years.

Her father Richard Moreau still searches for her and puts up signs all these years later.

“He searches on his own and he's incredibly committed to bringing his daughter home,” Ordway said.

While her new position was just formed less than a year ago, she said she knows how uniquely challenging each family’s situation is. Ordway even had a family member who was murdered.

"We all experience sadness and grief when we lose someone add on top of that extraordinary frustration and anger. you know that is what it is for those families."

Many of those families utilize tools such as Facebook to create their own independent searches.

Despite that, it is up to Ordway to show them they are not alone.



"We might not always be able to give them the answers they want -- I wish that we could -- but they're going to be responded to,” she said.

There are also a number of resources and databases including the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

Ordway said that technology has certainly helped better track individuals to ensure they are not forgotten.

