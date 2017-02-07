State: No investigation needed in transgender teen's death

Courtesy: Michelle Knowles

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine's attorney general says no further investigation is needed into the suicide of a transgender boy at Long Creek Youth Development Center last fall.



Maine Public reports (http://bit.ly/2kkND2P) that the state medical examiner found that 17-year-old Maisie Knowles had killed himself. And the Department of Corrections is reviewing what led to Knowles' death as well as suicide prevention policies.



Knowles - who went by Charles - died at Maine Medical Center on Nov. 1, three days after being found unconscious and hanging in an isolation room while on a suicide watch.



He was being held in the female unit of Long Creek.



Democratic Attorney General Janet Mills said in a letter that the teen's suicide note indicated a desire to no longer live without a romantic interest in his hometown.

