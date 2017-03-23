State of Recovery

Share This Story

From college athletics to an opiate addiction to recovery – this is the story of a woman who crossed borders to get help for her addiction.

- Pt. 1: The search for help

Jordyn is a survivor. At 25, she was among those suffering from addiction who struggled to find affordable and available long term treatment options.

- Pt. 2: Finding a solution

Jordyn found Andy’s House — a small, private, non-clinical, residential treatment center located in Canada.

- Getting back into fitness

Jordyn was an athlete her entire life, and now’s she's rediscovering herself at the gym.

- Recovery roadblocks

While Jordyn was away in rehab for an opiate addiction, her cousin and best friend Alex died in a car crash back in Maine.

- Finding her faith

Jordyn's mother always told her to pray.

For one Fryeburg family, a new Maine law aimed at curbing opioid abuse and diversion comes too late.

Chronic pain affects tens of millions of Americans. Walking the halls of Mercy Hospital, Melanie Meserve is taking a big step toward managing her pain without opioids, because simply she has to.

CONCERNS & CHALLENGES

Doctors fear opioid crisis will get worse in 2017

(Dec. 16, 2016 - Vivien Leigh)

A total of 286 people died from drug overdoses in Maine in 2016. Just five years ago, motor vehicle deaths outnumbered fatal heroin and fentanyl overdose deaths in the state by nearly 9-to-1. In 2015, overdose deaths surpassed the number of fatalities from crashes.

Drug affected babies pose growing concern

(Nov. 22, 2016 - Don Carrigan)

Health and government leaders are more concerned than ever about the number of babies being born affected by illegal drugs. Maine DHHS said 8 percent of all births – 1,013 babies – were born in 2015 affected by drugs or alcohol, or both.

Doctors adjusting to Maine's stricter opioid prescription limits

(Feb. 14, 2017 - Chris Facchini)

Some physicians in Maine are questioning whether a new state law passed in January, implementing stricter measures to control the growing opioid epidemic, is the right solution.

Veterinarians now helping to battle Maine's opioid epidemic

(Feb. 14, 2017 - Chris Facchini)

Those who know the dangerous draw of the drug say people who are desperate will try anything. That's why the state is now asking veterinarians to play a part in battling the opioid epidemic.

Heroin epidemic taking a toll on police

(Jan. 3, 2017 - Tory Ryden)

Portland Police Chief Michael Sauschuck says one of the most difficult parts of being first on the scene is the unknown. And that means they have to be prepared for everything, including heroin overdoses.

For one woman from Scarborough, partly responsible for saving some 200 lives affected by the epidemic through co-coordinating one of the state’s first drug prevention efforts, the unexpected hit home.

REMEDIES & SOLUTIONS

Two young men fight addiction through faith

(Feb. 23, 2017 - Chris Facchini)

A pastor in Bangor has established his church with roots in the community. He’s been in recovery himself for 13 years. “People are desperate for change and they're seeing faith as a way of trying to be set free.”

Setting sail to tackle addiction out at sea

(Nov. 15, 2016 - Jessica Gagne)

All three men on board a seventh-month journey down the East Coast have struggled with addiction, and all feel that sailing has given them a sense of responsibility and helped make them stronger.

The program allows mothers to live in a safe place while they receive treatment, find housing or a job, learn parenting skills, etc. The key component is keeping the mothers with their children.

Plan proposed to treat opiate addiction with medical marijuana

(April 19, 2016 - Chris Rose)

Supporters say marijuana is a better alternative than traditional withdrawal treatment drugs methadone and suboxone. Opponents say adding another habit-forming substance is not worth encouraging.

Vermont considers safe injection sites for drug users

(March 24, 2017 - AP)

The sites would provide medical supervision, overdose-reversal drugs, clean needles and access to treatment.

Misdemeanor for an overdose? Police weigh in

(March 7, 2017 - Jessica Gagne)

A new approach to fighting the heroin epidemic: anyone has to be revived by an overdose antidote, like Narcan, will be officially charged with “inducing panic” – punishable up to 180 days.

The state insists the restrictions are necessary to stop drugs from entering the prisons.

National expert wants more attention on prescription drugs to fight addiction

(March 1, 2017 - Don Carrigan)

She says understanding the frequent connection between opiate addiction and mental illness can help with treatment for those already hooked on drugs, and maybe help to avoid addiction for others.

COALITION EFFORTS

Saco and Biddeford launch new opioid initiative, hire outreach coordinator

(March 7, 2017 - Tory Ryden)

What she will do is to help find, then lead addicts to the right path to treatment, recovery and support services. She’s even giving out her personal cell phone number for people to call her directly for help.

It aims to support people who might be convicted of low-level drug offenses. Bangor police officers said booking, prosecuting and jailing individuals who commit nonviolent crimes has been ineffective in improving public safety or reducing recidivism.

A small foundation’s latest project is a van stockpiled with clean syringes, naloxone and volunteers who can test addicts for HIV and connect them with resources.

Community, health care providers bring free Narcan to those in need

(Feb. 3, 2017 - Zach Blanchard)

A collaboration between four Bangor health care providers with donations from the community has made it possible for even greater access to the life-saving drug Narcan.

Four Maine towns create Westbrook Recovery Liaison Program

(Jan. 26, 2017 - Chris Costa)

It is a state-funded program, announced by the police chiefs of Buxton, Gorham, Westbrook and Windham, focused on helping participants meet their basic needs as they start the recovery process.

Law enforcement in Midcoast, health care providers team up to fight addiction

(July 15, 2016 - Chris Rose)

To combat the problem, police chiefs from four local departments and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office have signed an agreement to partner with local health care providers and others in the community, pleading to work together to help people beat their addictions.

USM to open center for students in recovery

(July 13, 2016 - Chris Rose)

For a person in recovery, a college campus can be a scary place, with temptations all around. This center will try to make it easier for people in recovery to return to school or to start their college education.

PERSPECTIVE & RESOURCES

Why some drugs come to Maine

(Jan. 31, 2017 - Chris Costa)

An official from the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency says that dealers can, compared to in bigger cities, get quadruple the price of drugs in less densely populated areas such as Maine, making it a good destination.

Day in the Life: Sanford Fire Department

(March 7, 2017 - Lee Goldberg)

As part of NEWS CENTER day with the Sanford Fire Department, we watched first hand as they brought someone who had overdosed back to life.

Maine nationally recognized for addressing opioid epidemic

(Sept. 1, 2016 - Chris Costa)

Maine and only four other states – Kentucky, New Mexico, Tennessee and Vermont – out of all 50 earned a “Making Progress” rating in the report.

LIST: Drug treatment centers in Maine

(Feb. 2, 2017 - Kristina Rex)

A list of current opioid recovery treatment centers in Maine, via DHHS.