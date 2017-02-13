State Police ask for help locating Livermore man

Carlton Enos Jr (Photo: WLBZ)

LIVERMORE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Maine State Police are looking for assistance from the public in locating Carlton Enos Jr. He is 63-years-old man, approximately 5-foot, 8-inches tall with graying-black hair and brown eyes. He is from the River Road in Livermore, Maine and Carlton was last seen driving a gray 2009 GMC 1500 pick-up with the plates 2308VF with a plow attachment. Carlton left his home in Livermore to go plowing 5 hours ago, he plows on Butterhill in Livermore as well as the Canton area. Carlton has not plowed any of the properties he normally does.

they say, he was last seen wearing blue jeans and a red Alaska coat. Carlton is a diabetic. If you see him, check on him to see how he is doing and please call the Maine State Police and ask to speak to Trooper Elgin Physic at 207-657-3030.

