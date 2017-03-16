State Police investigate truck accident

Truck accident front view

MONTICELLO, Maine (NEWS CENTER)—Maine State Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash on Rt 1 in Monticello around 10 Thursday morning. Police tell us Winfred Murchison of New Brunswick was traveling southbound in his Western Star tractor trailer truck hauling a load of logs. They say Murchison suffered some kind of medical condition, causing him to travel off the right side of the roadway into a ditch. The tractor trailer then rolled onto its side, partially spilling it’s load of logs with some landing onto the adjacent snowsled trail. Murchison was not injured in the crash, the tractor trailer sustained significant damage.

% IN

Truck accident

LINE%

Copyright 2017 WLBZ