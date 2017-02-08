State Police investigating death of man in Waldo

WALDO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- State Police are currently investigating the death of man in Waldo.

According to Spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, Steve McCausland, the body of 43-year-old Edwin Littlefield of Belmont was found outside a home near Kendall Corner Road in Waldo Wednesday evening.

Waldo Sheriff's Office responded to the initial call and have called in State Police to help with the investigation.

An autopsy on the body is scheduled for later today.

