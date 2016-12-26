State regulators leave solar energy rules in place

Solar energy supporters

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - State utility regulators say they are leaving Maine's solar energy rules alone for now.



The specific rules let solar generators receive billing credits for putting excess electricity on the grid. The Maine Public Utilities Commission's recent move means existing rules are still in place for solar generators.



But regulators also said they hope to decide the rulemaking issues in early 2017.



Groups like the Natural Resources Council of Maine say the system has problems, but have called on regulators to give lawmakers a chance at reform. A reform effort failed last year.



GOP Gov. Paul LePage has said the current system means ratepayers are subsidizing those who own solar-generating systems. But supporters say the state's own study shows that solar energy that goes into the grid benefits all ratepayers.

