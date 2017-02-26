State to answer questions on regional high school project

A child is dead after being dragged, then hit, by a school bus in Massachusetts Friday. (Photo: via NECN)

BANGOR, Maine (AP) - The state will be answering questions about its efforts to build a regional school.



The acting head of the department of education will answer questions on Feb. 27 at Eastern Maine Community College in Bangor.



Maine wants school districts to work together on applications for a pilot project.



The state wants to fund a new, regional high school that includes career and technical education and partnerships with Maine's higher education institutions. The new school would combine three or more high schools and create a new governing school board.



Around the state, there has already been a grassroots push for schools to join forces to cut costs.



Another information session will be held March 31 at the Burton M. Cross State Office Building in Augusta.

