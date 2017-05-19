State to close Downeast Correctional Facility next month

Downeast Correctional Facility

MACHIASPORT, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Forty-six employees at Downeast Correctional Facility in Machiasport are receiving pink slips, and state officials are closing the prison next month and relocating some inmates to other facilities and commuting the sentences of others, according to a press release issued by the Maine Senate Republicans.

Downeast Correctional Facility has been on the chopping block before. A bill before the legislature this session sought to de-fund the facility, but it was unanimously rejected by lawmakers on the criminal justice committee.

“The people of Washington County are very disheartened by this news,” said Senator Joyce Maker (R-Washington).

According to Senate Republicans, the state could be commuting the sentences of 75 prisoners.

“I don’t know what’s more disturbing, shutting down this facility against the will of the Legislature or potentially letting 75 prisoners, which is more than half of the prisoners currently housed there, walk free because there’s no room for them in any other facility in Maine," Maker said.

Several emails and phone calls to the Departments of Corrections seeking information were not returned as of the posting of this story.

Senate Republicans have also questioned whether the governor has the legal authority to close the facility.

In a letter dated April 27, Chief Deputy Attorney General Linda Pistner said on the issue that, “The Governor cannot unilaterally amend statutes without violating the separation of powers provisions in article III of the Maine Constitution,” the press release states.

