(NEWS CENTER) -- Here are some things for Mainers to keep in mind when dealing with the effects of a nor'easter:

Cars that covered in snow are awesome to look at in the driveway, but police are reminding people to clean off your whole car before you hit the road. Officers we spoke with say ice and snow flying off your vehicle can cause serious damage, and you could be subject to fines upwards of $300 . MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE When you do get a chance to get out of the house after a storm, the propane gas association reminds you to check your chimneys, flue pipes, vent connectors, and propane tanks for damage or blockage. Damaged or blocked vents can cause carbon monoxide poisoning. It's also important to mark your propane tanks so they are not hit by plow trucks.

If you rely on generators in the winter, firefighters want to make sure you use them safely.

According to the U-S consumer product safety commission, more than 150 people die from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning each year. Improper use of generators can lead to that so the Bangor fire department sent out a reminder saying if you use a generator, do not bring it inside your home or an attached garage. Generators and the gasoline used to fuel them should be located outside, and the generator should be shut off while refueling.

Charcoal and propane Bar-B-Q grills are also not a safe option to heat your home, as they can also produce carbon monoxide.

If you use electric space heaters hooked up to a generator for warmth, make sure they have about three feet of space around them to prevent fires.

Making sure you have working carbon monoxide detectors and smoke detectors in your house could save your life should an emergency occur.

If you are looking for a way you can help firefighters and your neighbors after the big storm, one thing you can do is by shoveling around fire hydrants. Knowing the location of fire hydrants in your neighborhood and make sure they are clear of snow will save a lot of time should a fire ever occur.

Copyright 2016 WCSH