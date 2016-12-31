Staying warm and safe during a power outage

Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Speaking of staying warm....Maine fire departments warn that improper generator use can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to the U.S. consumer product safety commission, more than 150 people die from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning each year.

The Bangor fire department sent out a reminder saying if you use a generator, leave it--and the gas to fuel it-- outside. Do not bring it inside your home or an attached garage.

The generator also should be shut off during refueling.

Charcoal and propane barbecue grills should not be used as makeshift heaters because they can also produce carbon monoxide.

If you've hooked up an electric space heater to a generator, make sure there are at least 3 feet of clearance around the heater.

Working carbon monoxide detectors and smoke detectors in your house could save your life in case of an emergency.

And if you are looking for a way to help firefighters and your neighbors after the big storm, shovel around fire hydrants.



