Steelers fans in Maine root for Pittsburgh in AFC Championship game

A Pittsburgh Steelers fan flew a flag with a Steelers logo outside his home in Buxton before the AFC Championship game as he rooted for his favorite team to beat the New England Patriots.

Perry Dunzik, who hails from Meadville, Penn., but has lived in Maine for 30 years, said while he has been a lifelong Steelers fan, his wife is an Indianapolis Colts fan, and his son is a New England Patriots fan.

"We probably won't be talking on Sunday," said Dunzik.

"It's not always pleasant," Dunzik said jokingly about being a Steelers fan in New England. "Sometimes people forget that there are other teams besides the Patriots."

Dunzik said he believes the Steelers could win Sunday.

