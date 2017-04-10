Stephen and Tabitha King foundation donates 30 thousand dollars to Bangor Fire Dept.

A firefighter's hat at the central Bangor Fire Station (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER)—The Bangor Fire Department received a $30,000 donation to help them do their jobs even better, according to the chief. Chief Tom Higgins said the grant, given to them by the Stephen and Tabitha King foundation, will be used for a new set of thermal imaging cameras.

The cameras allow firefighters to see areas of heat through smoke and darkness during working fires.

Higgins says this will help the department replace several of its older thermal imaging cameras, which were purchased in 2009.

“The new cameras have images 10 times better quality than the ones we have now.” Higgins said. "This is just another tool for us to do our jobs better."

The Bangor City Council has it on Monday night’s agenda as a formality to accept and appropriate the money. Higgins hopes to have the news cameras by June.

