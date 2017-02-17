Steuben man arrested on sex charges

Leroy Turner arrested on sex charges (Photo: WLBZ)

CHERRYFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- A Steuben man has been arrested on sex charges. Leroy Turner, 36, of Steuben, was arrested Thursday for the felony level crime of Sexually Abusing a Minor.

A warrant had been issued for his arrest and he was located at a residence in Cherryfield by members of the Maine Marine Patrol. The arrest was the result of a seven month long criminal investigation conducted by members of the Maine State Police ( Major Crimes Unit–North). Turner is currently at the Hancock County Jail with his bail set at 5000 dollars cash.

Copyright 2017 WLBZ