Still rocking at 98 years old

JAY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Every Friday night in Jay, VFW Post 3335 is the place to be for open mic night. And every Friday night, you'll find 98-year-old Arthur "Benny" Benedetto playing bass guitar and guitar in the house band.

"I like music. And I don't know why. I just like music," Benny said. He also notes, "Nobody ever calls me Arthur, nobody."

Benny has been playing music since he started the violin at age 5. He later picked up the string bass, and that led to the bass guitar, his favorite instrument. "It's a rhythm thing. It keeps everybody in time -- boom, boom, boom, boom," he said.

He continued to play anytime he could during his service in World War II, and then he played around town during his years working at the paper mill in Jay. He also taught himself to play the keyboard. For the past 15-20 years, the VFW has been his musical home.

He's earned the respect and admiration of his peers, and the regulars at the VFW. Band leader Wilfred LaPlante said, "If we're playing a particular song … whatever way he wants to do it, that's the way it's going to be done."

Pauline Fournier, who comes to dance each Friday, said, "He's always got a smile on his face, and he always likes to have dessert when he comes in."

Benny also is known for the desserts he makes. He bakes whoopie pies for people who do nice things for him.

When asked if he thought music was the key to his long, healthy life, Benny said, "Who knows. I think it's God. If you enjoy doing things you like to do, that makes a big difference."

Copyright 2017 WCSH