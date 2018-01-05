Storm destroys forgotten piece of Downeast history

LUBEC (NEWS CENTER Maine) – People in the Downeast town of Lubec lost a piece of history during Thursday’s blizzard when a century’s-old brining shed was washed into the narrows between Maine and Canada.

The neglected building, once used to smoke herring, was no match for the strong winds and high tides brought by the storm. Dozens of people turned out along the shoreline Friday morning to see what was left of the building.

“You can see what’s happened here over the years and the people who worked here and took care of things,” John McCurdy said. “It’s just a sad way to see it go.”

McCurdy’s family owned the McCurdy’s Smokehouse operation for more than 50 years until it closed in the early 1990s. It was once part of a thriving industry in the small town. He said they were forced to close due to changes in federal regulations.

“It was the last operating smoke house in the country for herring smokehouse, so we were the only people in the country doing this process for at least 20 some years,” McCurdy said.

For him, it was more than a building but a symbol of Lubec’s rich maritime history.

Members of the community were working to protect that history with the hopes of preserving the shed and artifacts inside. They would have been added to the McCurdy Smokehouse Museum.

“This is a very vital part of the Maritime history and a forgotten part of history – but it is in fact places like this that made America great, and we need to tell that story,” Rachel Robeur said.

Spent the entire snow day working to save this beauty. My heart is broken. This was the last Brine Shed in existence... Posted by Heather Henry Tenan on Thursday, January 4, 2018

Robeur is the president of the Lubec Landmarks organization with the mission to preserve the town’s history. She said they were working to get grant money to help their effort, but admitted it was only a matter of time until mother nature won.

“We knew it was coming, we worked hard, trying to get money to save it, but unfortunately this recent storm and the high tides have let it go,” she said.

The building has continued to move as the tide changes. Some locals fear it could get in the way of boats as they work to find a way to get it back to shore.

Still, McCurdy and Robeur are hopeful they can collect some of what is left inside.

“Now they've got a big job just to find out what’s going to happen now,” McCurdy said.

