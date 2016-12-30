Storm provides a big boost for cross country ski areas

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Unlike downhill ski areas, it is very difficult for cross country ski operations to make snow.

They really depend on Mother Nature to keep their businesses going through the winter months. As you can imagine they are loving this storm that dropped a bunch of snow.

“17 inches on the ground here this morning, it just doesn’t get any better than this”, said Matt Sabasteanski of Pinleand Farms Outdoors Center.

Fresh powder, miles of nicely groomed trails, sunny skies and reasonable temperatures made for a perfect day for cross country skiers to strap em on.

“Beautiful sights, I live in Arizona so just coming out and cross country skiing through a trail just covered in snow is just fantastic”, said skier Tom Abitante.

When the conditions are right people come to Maine from all over to enjoy the state’s cross country trails. Christina Pindar made the trip here from New Jersey. For her cross country is the safer bet than going downhill.

“The fear of god is in us when we’re going down a hill, so we thought this would be a more tame way of enjoying the outdoors and snow but not being afraid of dying”, she said.

The conditions now are a far cry from last year. Being open for 120-days is considered a good season. Last year there was skiing only 47 days. Pineland does have the ability to make snow, but without the high elevation and colder temperatures its very difficult.

“We never had weather and temperatures to make snow, so having the natural snow like this is for all of us, awesome”, said Sabasteanski.

The timing of the snow fall could not have been better. Right before the start of a long holiday weekend.

