Storm results in power outages, school closures and trafficdelays

UPDATE: 7AM

TOTAL POWER OUTAGES ACROSS THE STATE: 1959

EMERA: 390

CMP: 1569

Maine -- (NEWS CENTER) -- It's an icy morning with many reported closings and outages,

Although the storm is moving out of the area, temperatures continue to drop causing icy and hazardous road conditions.

















