Story of heroin crisis told through victims, families

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine's 378 drug deaths in 2016 set a state record, but it could've been much worse without a drug administered to reverse overdoses.



The Maine Sunday Telegram/Portland Press Herald (http://bit.ly/2mF1Ryk) reports rescue workers used naloxone, known by its brand name Narcan, 2,380 times in 2016. That's up from 1,565 the year before.



The newspaper has launched a 10-part series that will examine the epidemic of heroin, fentanyl, and other opioids by looking at the lives of the victims and their families. Over the course of a year, families of more than 60 of those who succumbed to drugs shared their stories with the newspaper. The newspaper also interviewed recovering addicts and policy makers.



___



Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/26/2017 6:12:27 PM (GMT -4:00)

© 2017 WCSH-TV