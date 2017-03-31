Stranded in a snowstorm: Will you survive?

(Photo: DANIEL MIHAILESCU, 2012 AFP)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- As we wait patiently for the impending snowstorm, have you considered what it would be like to wait for help if you were stranded during a snowstorm?

Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) says everyone should have an emergency kit in their car at all times.

Items To Keep In The Kit

• Non-perishable snacks/food

• Water

• Clothing and blankets to keep warm

• First aid kit with pocket knife

• Necessary medications

• Blanket(s)

• Tow chain or rope

• Road salt and sand

• Booster cables

• Emergency flares

• Fluorescent distress flag

Your survival depends on it, writes The Weather Channel in a report "How to Survive If You Are Stranded in a Blizzard"

If You Are Stuck in Your Car

Charles Dornford, a staff sergeant in United States Air Force, says a winter survival kit for your car is crucial. “It should be tailored to the environment you find yourself in. If you live or are working in an area with cold temps and lots of snow, you should have a good sleeping bag, extra warm clothes, food, water (or a way to melt snow), metal container (to melt snow), candles, matches, winter hat, gloves, boots, flashlight, and some sort of signal light. I have all this stuff packed into a duffel back that I keep in the back of my car.”

Here is his advice:

Immediately ensure that the exterior exhaust on the car is clear of snow so you don't get carbon monoxide buildup in the car.

Once you find yourself stuck in your car in a snowstorm, the best thing to do is stay put (unless you see a building nearby).

Then turn the car off. Turn it on every once in a while to heat it up, and then turn it back off to conserve gas.

Continue to check the tailpipe each time you turn the heater on.

Some of the ways to keep warm in the car are doing various exercises. Just do a set of pushups or flutter kicks every once in a while.

You also need to stay hydrated while you are out there. If you don't have water in the car, you will need to melt snow. The more hydrated you are, the warmer you will be.

Keep your seatbelt on, and put on your hazard lights. Even if you're pulled over, people can still hit you.

Turn on your hazard lights or place roadside flares near your car to alert other drivers and/or potential rescuers that you are there.

If You Are Stuck On Foot

Dornford tips for being stranded on foot in a snowstorm.

"Dress properly for cold weather. Wear layers and proper footwear. Make sure you stay hydrated. Dehydration is a very dangerous thing in a survival situation. Once you are dehydrated, you are much more likely to get frostbite and hypothermia. You will also not be thinking clearly and may start making poor decisions."

Is it Safe To Eat Snow?

"It is highly advised to melt snow before consuming it. Eating snow can significantly lower your core body temperature. However, if you are being very active, to the point of almost overheating, eating snow to stay hydrated isn't the end of the world," Donfor says.

For additional preparedness and safety information, please visit MainePrepares.com. Shelter information will be available at http://211maine.org/ or by dialing 2-1-1.





