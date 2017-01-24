Strong winds cause concerns on Deer Isle

DEER ISLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – Tuesday’s storm brought some strong winds to the coast and they caused some concern on Deer Isle.

Crews had to cut power to most of the island for about an hour to repair a pole that was coming down.

“Freezing rain you got to get out and get sanding,” Steve Schmidt said.

Schmidt is the Deer Isle’s road commissioner. He said he was up bright and early to make sure the roads were clear, but that is not the only thing he worries about.

"When the winds blowing I usually end up making a few phone calls,” he said.

Schmidt said those calls are to Emera Maine to tell them about downed wires or issues with poles.

Crews left the island Tuesday afternoon, after making repairs to a pole on the causeway to the island.”

"One of the poles I don't know if it was a guy-wire that loosened up or the ground loosened up but the wind was starting to blow it over so they had to push it back up straight,”

Emera Maine confirmed that it was a guy-wire that needed repair. They said the area is often vulnerable due to high winds.

"it comes in every direction like there's no hiding it so a good 30-40 mph winds things happen," he said.

For Schmidt, it just comes with the territory.

"It's just part of living on an island Yep pretty much,” he said. “You just deal with it -- you know every day is a different storm a different challenge you to take them as they come.”

Power was fully restored to the island. NEWS CENTER also spoke to several businesses in the area. Many of them say they are prepared for power outages, some with generators.

