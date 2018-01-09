Students charged for distributing pot-laced candy at Ellsworth High School

ELLSWORTH (NEWS CENTER Maine) – Three students at Ellsworth High School are facing charges after reportedly selling marijuana-laced Jolly Ranchers in the school.

Two 15-year-old boys from Ellsworth and Waltham and a 14-year-old boy from Ellsworth are all charged with aggravated trafficking of “Schedule Z” drugs, according to Ellsworth police. 19-year-old Adam Bradshaw, who was no longer a student at the school, is also charged with trafficking.

Police told NEWS CENTER Maine that Bradshaw was the original source providing the drug-laced candies.

A student reported the incident to administration on Jan. 2, according to officials, prompting an investigation by School Resource Officer Amie Torrey.

The charges are elevated because the three boys are minors and the distribution happened in school.

“It was a violation of the student drug and alcohol usage policy," Ellsworth School Department Superintendent Dan Higgins said. "The disciplinary actions taken were consistent with that policy."

Higgins said the school department has reimplimented the D.A.R.E. program in its schools. The program is now in its second year after receiving the proper grant funding through the Ellsworth Police Department.

“As a school department, we take the safety of or students and staff very seriously," Higgins said. " Unfortunately, students sometimes make bad decisions."

