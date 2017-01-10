Students in S. Portland may get a little more sleep starting next year

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- On Monday the South Portland School Board approved that high school students will start 40 minutes later, and middle school students will start 25 minutes later.

The reasoning for this comes down to health. Last year the South Portland school board developed the start time committee to investigate the pros and cons of later school start times- how it would affect transportation, sports and after school student activities.

The committee found that a survey taken in the fall yielded the majority of parents and school staff members were in favor of pushing start times back. The American Academy of pediatrics that more sleep can improve a child's developing health and Academic production.

The school board ultimately agreed with several other school systems across the state who are also following the trend of later start times- including old Orchard Beach, Westbrook, and Cape Elizabeth. South Portland’s new school start times will officially kick in next year.

The high school will start at 8:10 rather than 7:30.

Middle schools will start at 8:30, rather than 7:55.

Elementary students will start five minutes later than they do now.. which will be 9:05.

