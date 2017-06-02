Study suggests half of Americans are dying nearly broke

Millions of Americans are dying nearly broke.

According to a survey by GoBankingRates 46 percent of Americans die with a savings account of less than $10,000

Catherine Forker with the Eastern Area on Aging in Bangor says many seniors in Maine have problems managing their expenses.

"Often this is sparked by something significant going on in their life," Forker said.

Forker adds that the death of a spouse or unexpected medical expenses can put a dent in one's wallet. She works with the elderly through the Money Minders program, helping them take back their finances.

Volunteers with the program help seniors create and follow a budget, pay bills on time, and balance a check book.

This gives seniors a way to stress less over money and potentially avoid dying broke.

