Close Stumper: 3.13.17 Morning Report Stumper 3/13/2017 WCSH 7:18 AM. EDT March 13, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST (NEWS CENTER) -- Where did the first St. Patrick's Day celebration happen in the U.S.?A: NEW YORKB: MASSACHUSETTSC: PENNSYLVANIAD: RHODE ISLANDThe answer is B Copyright 2017 WCSH CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS School Shocker: Teacher Drags Student (WGBA) NEWS CENTER Video Forecast NEWS CENTER Video Forecast Alleged abuse case highlights law loophole The Nottingham Galley shipwreck of 1710 Skowhegan buses vandalized over weekend 4-year-old found dead in pond in St. Albans Three people injured when car hits motorcycle in Orrington A special dog for a little boy UMaine freezes tuition for sixth year More Stories Todd Gutner Blog - March Madness Mar 13, 2017, 7:56 a.m. Two critically injured in wrong-way crash on I-95 Mar 13, 2017, 10:48 a.m. SMCC trains immigrants with medical backgrounds to be EMTs Mar 13, 2017, 8:21 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs