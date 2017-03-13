WLBZ
Stumper: 3.13.17

Morning Report Stumper 3/13/2017

WCSH 7:18 AM. EDT March 13, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- Where did the first St. Patrick's Day celebration happen in the U.S.?

A: NEW YORK

B: MASSACHUSETTS

C: PENNSYLVANIA

D: RHODE ISLAND

The answer is B

