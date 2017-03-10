Stumper Question 03-10-17

NEWS CENTER -

This weekend we will turn the clocks forward for daylight saving time.

For our last stumper of the week, until 2005, what state allowed each *county to determine whether to observe daylight saving time?

A - Iowa

B - Indiana

C - Florida

D - Texas

Prior to 2005, only around 16 percent of Indiana's counties observed Daylight Savings Time, and others didn't. Driving through the state, you might have to change your clock multiple times in various counties.

