Stumper Question 04-20-17

Back on this day in 1832, Hot Springs National Park in Arkansas was established by an act of Congress as a federal reserve, making it the oldest park managed by the National Park Service. Congress changed the reserve's designation to a National Park in 1921 after the National Park Service was created.... So our question is... What is the oldest state park in the U.S.? A - Custer State Park (South Dakota) B - Niagara Falls State Park (New York) C - Baxter State Park (Maine) D - Valley of Fire State Park (Nevada)

Did you guess right? Scroll to the bottom to check out the answer.

B - Niagara Falls State Park

Niagara Falls State Park.... In 1883 Frederick Law Olmsted created the Niagara Falls Association to help protect the park from private interests, who wanted to build on the surrounding land. In 1885, the park became a protected state park.

The park receives approximately 9 million visitors a year and is also a popular wedding spot.

