Sugarloaf employee dies in accident on double-black diamond trail

CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A 24-year-old Sugarloaf employee is dead after sliding down a trail around 10 a.m. Friday morning, according to Sugarloaf.

They say the employee was working as part of Sugarloaf's Competition Center staff preparing a mogul course for a competition. He lost his footing and slid down the Skidder trail, a double-black diamond trail.

The Carrabassett Valley Police Chief has identified the employee as Alex Witt of Farmington, Maine.

Ski Patrol responded to the scene and transported him to the Sugarloaf First Aid Clinic while performing CPR. Paramedics also continued CPR at the clinic, where Witt died.

“Our staff is a close-knit family that cares deeply for one another, and our hearts are with our team member and his family today,” Karl Strand, Sugarloaf General Manager said. “Safety is the first priority in everything we do at Sugarloaf and a loss like this is a tremendous blow to all of us.”

The Skidder trail is a double-black-diamond or “Experts Only” trail located in the central part of the mountain. Snow conditions at Sugarloaf today were described as primarily “loose granular.” Witt was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

OSHA has been notified and will investigate. The Sugarloaf Ski Patrol is also leading an internal investigation into the accident for Sugarloaf.

