Suit: Car racing track owner sexually assaulted Gorham man

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The owner of a Scarborough car racing track has been accused in a lawsuit of repeatedly drugging and sexually assaulting a younger Gorham man.



The Portland Press Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2leDcPo) the lawsuit filed last month says 52-year-old Andrew Cusack befriended the now-26-year-old man more than a decade ago and supported him financially and emotionally.



Cusack owns Beech Ridge Motor Speedway.



The suit says Cusack exploited the man sexually after he became an adult, including drugging him in a Texas hotel room and holding him against his will.



The Associated Press generally doesn't identify victims of alleged sexual assault.



The lawsuit accuses Cusack of assault and battery, false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress. It seeks at least $500,000 in damages.



Cusack's attorney denies the allegations.

