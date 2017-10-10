Supermarket Poll: Should Sen. Collins run for governor?

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – With only days left until Sen. Susan Collins is set to announce whether or not she’ll run for governor, it seems everyone has an opinion on what she should do.

"I love going to the supermarket because I get all sorts of advice when I do that,” Collins said at her office in Washington last week. “I've yet to find anyone who is undecided about what I should do. They have strong opinions.”

NEWS CENTER even went to the grocery store she is known to go to when she’s home in Bangor to see what people had to say.

“It’s a qualified no,” Ted Brush said when asked if Collins should run.

Brush said he felt Collins has more influence in Washington right now.

“I am conflicted,” Nori Kazdoy said. “She always looks out for Maine’s interests even if it’s not the party line.”

Kazdoy commended Collins for always bringing civility to the table wherever she ends up.

"I think she should run for governor,” Chris Cronin said. “I think she'd be missed in Washington though,”

Cronin, a LePage supporter, said she has concerns over who would replace Governor LePage. She felt Collins is the best fit.

“That’s a tough one,” Jennifer Weisheit said.

Weisheit shared concerns about the future of health care and felt Collins has done right by Mainers in her latest vote against the repeal of Obamacare.

“I prefer she stays in the senate,” Sean Hagenbuch said. “I think she's more effective there."

In our informal supermarket poll, there was a clear divide among our sample. Even Collins’ fellow shoppers cannot agree on what the best decision is.

Congress is on recess right now, giving Collins some time to think about it. She told NEWS CENTER she plans to talk it over with family and trusted advisers in the state this week. Her decision is expected by the end of the week.

