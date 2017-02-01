Surprise treasure for underwater diver

Underwater recovery (Photo: WCSH)

SINCLAIR, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- An underwater rescue to retrieve an 18 thousand dollar ATV included a surprise treasure for the diving crew. Greg Canders of Canders Diving Services was hired by the owner of a four seat ATV that went through the ice on Long Pond in Sinclair in January. As Canders was checking out how he would begin raising the 18,000 pound machine, he noticed a few things in the debris field from the sled. He says he grabbed them and brought them to the surface and had no idea what kind of reaction he would get by the group that had gathered to watch. And now its getting a lot of attention on the web. Watch the video to see what happens. Canders says, the recovery was a success and the owners already have the machine running again. Video courtesy of Greg Canders and John Pelletier.

Copyright 2017 WLBZ