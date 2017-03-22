BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- After nearly two decades of operations in Maine, the Susan G. Komen Affiliate is coming to end in 2017 due to lack of funds and participation.

Victoria Abbot is the former Executive Director for Maine's Komen affiliate -- she has been apart of the organization for the last nine years. "We were losing about 1,000 participants a year -- that’s a lot of funds" Abbott said. "The board had to make the difficult decision and ask is this sustainable or not?".

Abbott has participated in the race herself over the years with her mother who is a breast cancer survivor. “It’s a bummer” Abbott said. “It was something that gave survivors hope for the next year and empowered them to go to chemo treatments – it made them feel normal for a day”. However, she said she understands why the decision was made. “We needed to be responsible with this hard-earned money that people fundraised – we just knew it wasn’t sustainable anymore”. Abbott said.

There was some surprise to see the Affiliate’s decision to close its doors -- but Abbott knew it was a possibility. "Twenty years ago we were one of the only 5K's in the area" Abbott said. "Now there are more races happening, it's market saturation". She said it’s not just the 'Race for a Cure' that is being affected. "Races across the country are trending down" Abbott said. "People are not participating in the races, people are not fundraising as much".

Komen Maine has invested more than $3 million in local breast health programs across the state. They have also given over $900,000 to Komen's national research program. Abbott said that she is staying optimistic about the future and that she feels the Affiliate will open its doors again down the road. “I don’t know what it will look like – but I am very optimistic that the need is still there” Abbott said.

"We’ve transformed how the world treats and talks about this disease and have helped turn millions of breast cancer patients into breast cancer survivors. Since 1982, we’ve funded more than $920 million in research, more than $2.0 billion in medical care, community and provider education, and psychosocial support, serving millions in over 60 countries worldwide."

Abbott said she is extremely proud of the work they've accomplished in the state of Maine.

