Swanville man charged with an assault and violating a protection order

Scott Moores (Photo: WLBZ)

BELFAST, Maine (NEWS CENTER)—A Swanville man has been charged with aggravated assault and violating a protection order. According to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Department, the Waldo County Dispatch Center received a 911 call Sunday from a Belfast resident stating that 37 year old Scott Moores, of Swanville, had arrived at their residence covered in blood and claimed that he had been involved in a domestic disturbance at a residence in Swanville. Belfast Police Officers responded to the residence and meet with the complainant and Mr. Moores.

Officers of the Belfast Police Department and Deputies from the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office worked together and it was determined that Moores had been at a residence in Swanville with the victim of the alleged assault. The victim had a protection order that prohibited Mr. Moores from contact with her. It was learned that Mr. Moores had punched the victim in front of witnesses. When a witness attempted to call law enforcement Moores prohibited them from doing so.

Moores was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault, Obstructing the Report of a Crime and Violation of a Protection Order. Moores is currently being held with no bail allowed until he is arraigned.

