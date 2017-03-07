Swanville woman charged in stabbing

Michelle Sheaffer charged in stabbing incident (Photo: WLBZ)

SWANVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- A Swanville woman has been arrested for being a pain in her boyfriend’s butt. No really! According to Chief Deputy Jason Trundy, the Waldo County Dispatch Center received a 911 report of a domestic disturbance on Sunday at a residence on Swan Lake Avenue in Swanville. The caller indicated that someone at the home had been stabbed during the altercation.

Trundy says officers from Belfast Police Department and deputies from the Waldo Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home and determined that 26 year old Michelle Sheaffer had been involved in an argument with her boyfriend and his family members. During the argument Sheaffer stabbed her boyfriend in the buttocks with a small kitchen knife. Deputies attempted to take Sheaffer of Swanville into custody at which time she physically resisted arrest, including biting an officer’s hand. Officers were able to take her into custody and she was transported from the scene.

Ms. Sheaffer was charged with Aggravated Assault, Assault and Resisting Arrest.

The stabbing victim was transported to the Waldo County General Hospital for treatment and was later released. Ms. Sheaffer is currently being held with no bail allowed until she is arraigned.

