Swimmers close out 2016 with a splash

Swimmers emerged smiling and shivering from 40-degree water at the 2016 Polar Bear Dip in Portland (Photo: Kmack, Michael)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - The two feet of snow Maine got this week wasn't cold enough for about 200 swimmers at East End Beach in Portland.

They chilled themselves even further on Saturday by slipping into their bathing suits and plunging into the surf.

The annual Polar Bear Dip raises money for the Natural Resources Council of Maine to pay for programs to fight climate change.

Although scientists generally agree that the earth is getting warmer, the water in Portland Harbor is bone-chilling at about 40 degrees. The swimmers could only stand a few second of exposure to that temperature before rushing back to the beach to towel off.

