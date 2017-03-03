Take a peek inside the Maine K-9 unit

(NEWS CENTER) -- There's an elite group if dogs who work hard along Police to Keep Mainers safe. It takes a lot of hard work and training to make it possible.

The dogs may look like your average pups, but when they are at work, they are all business.

"When we hit the streets, when we go to work, it's a totally different mentality," GJ Nagle, Trooper and handler said. He and his police dog Draco have been working together for years, Nagle even takes her home with him.

Draco has been a key part of some investigations, everything from locating drugs to tracking missing people.

Copyright 2017 WCSH