Taking strides to end sexual violence

WATERVILLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- By the end of 2017, the Maine Coalition against Sexual assault expects 14,000 Mainers will become a victim of sexual violence, many of them being children. To address this problem, members of Maine's Sexual Assault Crisis and Support Center are walking to make a difference.

Each handprint on the walls of the Children’s Advocacy Program represents a young victim of sexual assault. There are nearly 1,400 since the program was started four years ago.

“If I didn't cry once in a while, then I shouldn't be doing this work. But there's so many stories of hope and healing that that gives me a lot of reason to smile,” said Donna Strickler, executive director of the agency.

Every year, the program helps about 400 kids overcome the trauma of sexual assault.



In order to continue to provide their services, Strickler said the agency must match state funding.



So they are taking strides toward that goal of raising $30,000 through their 6th annual One in Five- 5K Race. The title represents the 20 percent of Mainers who will experience sexual assault sometime during their life.

Without these resources, Strickler said hundreds of families will suffer.

“This made such a difference in their lives that they don't think they could have done it without us,” she said.

The race will take place at Thomas College on Sunday at 9 AM. Participants can register at the event or beforehand by clicking here.

