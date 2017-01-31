Talking Pot: Moms and their kids

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) – With pot now legal in the state, it has many questioning what it means for their social life.



It also has people wondering what it will be like for their kids to grow up in a world where a once illegal drug is now "okay."

"When I was younger it was going on around me. I just didn't try it,” Tiffany Gilley said as she waited to pick up her son from school in Bangor.



"We don't smoke, we don't drink, we don't do any of that." Mother of two Melissa Rappleye said.



"For a long time in this country we've been scared of a plant," Tamara VanHorn said.

There is clearly a mixed reaction among these moms about what legalization means in their everyday lives.

It does not just impact their own social lives, but their kid’s lives too.

“Yeah don't support it,” Rappleye said. “I feel like some states are saying we're tired of fighting it so let's just trying giving it an inch and see how it works with that."

Rappleye said while her children are young, it does not mean they will not be faced with pressures one day.



"Kids start smoking, kids start drinking, kids start experimenting. Instead of it simply being just drinking and just smoking. Now more kids are doing it,” she said.

VanHorn disagrees with Rappleye’s stance.

“They know what marijuana is. I don't ever use it in front of them. It's not like that,” she said.

VanHorn has used marijuana medicinally and recreationally most of her life.



"But if they see us it's not like "uh they saw me oh no." It's like hey I'm having adult time,” she said.

Both moms agree on one thing though: it is important to openly talk to their kids.



"I just want them to be educated about it the right way,” VanHorn said.

"We had to have the pornography talk with them and the alcohol talk with them, because kids mention things at school. She's only in third grade and we already had to have a talk with them about some of those things," Rappleye said.

It is certainly not an easy talk to have, and our viewers are also somewhat mixed on the topic in their comments on facebook.

"I'm a parent as well as a grand parent. I do not partake in drinking nor marijuana. But of the two I think alcohol should be illegal before marijuana. I have zero issues with the new law," Jill Leslie Madura said

Deana Singer disagreed.

"I as a parent am not in favor of this law. I believe that pot smoking has gone from being a recreational drug to an "I have to have it in order to feel good" get into reality people. it is still a federal crime," she commented.

Michael Bowe shared: "My kids are grown, but I would say kids are safer now with less chance of an arrest that could ruin their future livelihoods."

Aaron Carro had a different message.

"If parents actually parent. The legality of something is moot," he wrote.

Certainly yet another issue that has people talking.

If you want to continue that conversation head on over to our Facebook page.

Copyright 2016 WLBZ