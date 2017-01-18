Talking taters at Maine Potato Conference

Potato (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

CARIBOU, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- With a full roster of experts and programs, there is nothing half-baked about the Maine Potato Conference.

The annual event runs for two days, beginning Wednesday at the Caribou Inn and Convention Center. The University of Maine Cooperative Extension has run the conference for 32 years.

Guests include potato producers, farm workers and crop advisors. They will discuss topics such as soil health, combating drought, storage practices, agriculture technology and certified seed results.

Copyright 2016 WCSH