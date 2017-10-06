Teen charged with murdering Cherryfield woman pleads not guilty

MACHIAS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The teen accused of murdering a Cherryfield woman and leaving her body on the side of the road in July has pleaded not guilty.

19-year-old Quaneysha Greeley is one of two people charged in connection with the murder of Sally Shaw. The other is 37-year-old Carine Reeves -- Reeves is currently being held in a New York jail on other charges. Both were arrested in New York City back in July.

Shaw's body was found along Route 9 in Cherrfield in mid-July -- she died of gunshot wounds to the head. Shaw's sister Susan Shaw says Reeves and her sister were in a relationship, but it wasn't healthy. Court documents show Reeves had been using Shaw to sell drugs for him.

There is still little word on when Reeves will be brought to Maine.

