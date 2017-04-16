Teen driver crashes into building, pulled from wreckage

(Photo: FRANK BANFI)

South Portland, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- First responders rescued a 19-year-old from his car after it crashed into the front of a building in South Portland.

Just after midnight Monday morning, police responded to 1122 Broadway and found the teen trapped in the heavily damaged car. Crews had to use extrication equipment to get him out. He was taken to a nearby hospital and at this time, his identity and the extent of his injuries isn't being released. He is expected to survive, however.

The building was vacant at the time of the crash. Officials will continue to investigate the scene, and say there was no sign of drug or alcohol use, but speed appeared to be a large contributing factor to the crash.

