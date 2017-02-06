Teenager accused of firing three shots into a Canaan house with children

(Photo: via Kennebec Journal)

CANAAN, Maine (Kennebeck Journal/Doug Harlow) — A 17-year-old boy was arrested late Friday on felony charges alleging that he fired shots into house in Canaan as family members, including eight children, cowered on the floor and escaped injury.

READ THE FULL STORY AT CENTRALMAINE.COM

The boy allegedly used a .22-caliber handgun to fire three shots — one through the kitchen window, one through the living room window and one through an upstairs bedroom wall, according to Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster.

Copyright 2017 Kennebec Journal