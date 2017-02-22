Telling the differences between a pellet gun and a modern firearm

Peter Joyce, the training manager at the Windham Indoor Shooting Range, shows NEWS CENTER's Chris Costa a pellet gun on Wednesday.

One area of controversy related to Saturday's officer-involved shooting in Portland revolves around why Sergeant Nicholas Goodman shot Chance Baker when Baker was allegedly holding what police said was a pellet gun.

A pellet gun does not shoot a bullet; it shoots a small metal pellet. Pellet guns shoot using air compression, and can fire the pellets at the same velocity as certain modern firearms.

Portland Police Chief Michael Sauschuck said in a news conference Tuesday that officers were about 100 feet away from Baker during the shooting.

NEWS CENTER met with Peter Joyce, the training manager at the Windham Indoor Shooting Range. Joyce is a 26-year veteran of the Portland Police department, and formed the department's Special Response Team, which Goodman was a member of.

Joyce said it can be nearly impossible to tell the differences between a modern firearm and a pellet gun unless one is holding the gun.

"What a lot of people do not consider is that usually in those circumstances where you have to determine whether it's a real gun or a pellet gun is when you're under a high degree of stress, and you have to make that decision to shoot," said Joyce. "It basically comes down to that if you feel that you're seriously going to be hurt you're going top be killed, you have the right to use deadly force."

Chief Sauschuck said Tuesday that many guns are made to look identical to a true firearm.

"That makes it incredibly dangerous for all of us out there in any one of our communities. To me, as a 20-year veteran of the Portland Police department and a former Marine for five years, it looks like a gun to me. It looks like a real fire arm to me. I think 163 of our cars would make that same determination in that same set of circumstances," said Chief Sauschuck.

Joyce agreed, and said that anything that is not a true firearm should be made easily identifiable as such.

"I've got a problem with that because I don't really see a need why are you with has to buy a pellet going to learn the basics and disciplined of shooting and having a gun that mimics a real firearm," said Joyce.

Joyce also said people who criticize the officer for not shooting to wound do not understand police policy. He said police are trained to "shoot to stop the threat."

"In those situations, they happen really quick. You can't wait and try to decide if that's a fake gun or not, because by then it's too late. There's a lot of cops that gave their lives because they tried different techniques to handle situations and they found out that it didn't work and they died over it. Those current techniques and policies have that law enforcement agencies follow -- it's for a reason, and it's a very powerful reason," said Joyce."

