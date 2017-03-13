Tenant accused of setting apartment building on fire in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A tenant is behind bars for allegedly setting a Lewiston apartment building on fire, according to police.

Christopher Violette, 24, of Lisbon street, Apartment 101, was arrested for intentionally starting a fire in his apartment Sunday night, according to police.

When fire officials first arrived on scene they said smoke and flames were coming from the second floor window. They quickly extinguished the fire and brought all tenants to the police station to keep warm.

Fire investigators, working alongside Lewiston Police Detectives determined the fire started in apartment 101 and was intentionally set by Violette.

The suspect is currently being held at the Androscoggin County Jail on $15,000 bail.

The second and third floors of the building were damaged.





