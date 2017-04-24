Testimony taken on a bill to allow covert placing of monitors on lobster boats

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - A bill that would allow marine patrol investigators to covertly place tracking devices on lobster boats drew both strong support and strong opposition from within the industry.

The Commissioner of Marine Resources says it’s the most important bill introduced under his watch and the enforcement of a 500-million dollar industry is on the line.

The vague wording of the bill created a lot of misconceptions. The commissioner said it would allow the placement of GPS type tracking devices on the boats. It would not allow cameras or audio recording devices.

Tracking devices are allowed to be placed covertly on lobster boats that are the subject of a criminal investigation with a warrant signed by a judge. This bill would allow them without a warrant when there is probable cause the crew has violated lobstering rules that are civil violations.

“An officer would need to establish probable cause for a violation. This would need to go far beyond dock talk. But actually demonstrate evidence of the likelihood of a violation”, said DMR Commissioner Patrick Kelleher.

Tracking the location of a boat and its speed can be used to back up other evidence gathered in cases where lobstermen overfish their 800 trap limit. Industry officials say a small number violate that and pull in more. But they say it’s becoming a big problem, because they are stealing from lobstermen who follow the rules. They say that can create tensions and even lead to violence.

“These guys are fishing 1000, 1200, some 1600 traps, and I’m competing against that and it causes a lot of bad feelings”, said Dave Cousens, President of the Maine Lobstermen's Association.

The Maine Lobstermen’s Association supports the bill, saying its needed to crack down on cheaters. The Maine Lobstering Union opposes it, saying it’s a violation of a person’s fourth amendment rights.

“We have rights issued to us, guaranteed to us, by the constitution that need to be upheld”, said Julie Eaton of the MLU.

Legal experts weighed in too, saying never before has the commissioner of a state agency been granted such powers.

“You would be allowing a political appointee to make a decision to allow for electronic surveillance of an individual. That is unheard of anywhere in the law”, said Walter McKee of the Maine Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys.

DMR Commissioner Patrick Kelleher says he will consult with the Maine Attorney General’s Office on every case where the tracking device would be used. Opponents say that’s not good enough. They say a device should not be placed on a boat without a warrant signed by a judge, in both criminal and civil cases.

