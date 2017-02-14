'That one is about 10 feet tall' -- snowbanks continue to rise in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Snowbanks continue to rise in Jonesboro -- DOT crews race to get the snow off of the road before the next storm roles in Wednesday.

Crews have been working around the clock since Sunday night -- "You wouldn't have been able to get through here, the snow would've been straight across" DOT employee Michael Falzarano said. Some snowbanks in the town are almost 10 feet tall, driving through parts is more like driving through a tunnel. Most would dread that amount of snow, but Falzarano lives for it. "I'm one of the crazy ones I guess" Falzarano laughed.

The town is expected to get another foot of snow Wednesday night into Thursday, DOT crews say they will be ready for it.

