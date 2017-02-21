The aftermath of an officer-involved shooting for the officer

A Maine Attorney General's investigator surveys the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Westbrook in April 2016.

After an officer-involved shooting, a police department goes through a number of steps before the officer can return to work.

Following the incident, the officer is typically put on paid administrative leave while the Attorney General's office and the officer's department both conduct separate, independent investigations.

The goal of those investigations is to answer the question of whether or not the officer followed the policies in place, according to Westbrook Police Chief Janine Roberts.

"You can't write a policy that's going to cover every aspect an officer is going to come across," said Chief Roberts. "Inevitably, the majority of our policies and procedures that are created are because of some other agency or entity that had an experience that wasn't covered."

Chief Roberts handled her first officer-involved shooting in April 2016, when one of her officers, Benjamin Hall, fired a single shot at Sean Grossman, a man who was holding a handgun and threatening suicide. Both Hall and Grossman survived with minimal injuries.

Roberts said having to use deadly force is one of the most stressful situations an officer can experience.

“It is very uncommon for police officers to come into the job of law enforcement looking to use deadly force. When we use it, it’s with everything we’re faced with at that time and that critical incident, it’s usually fractions of a second to make a decision – and they have to live with that decision afterwards," said Roberts.

Roberts said the officer or officers involved typically are required to undergo a psychological evaluation, and must be cleared by a healthcare professional before he or she can fully return to work.

“[The evaluation] is really focused on the incident itself – how are they sleeping, how are they eating, have they changed any habits, are they having any nightmares or flashbacks -- and just making sure that they’re okay personally," said Roberts.

There are a variety of agencies that respond to the incident and handle the investigations going forward, including the Attorney General's office, the police department itself, the police officers' union, the internal affairs investigators, and the local district attorney's office. Roberts said there can be upwards of 30 people involved in an investigation into an officer-involved shooting.

"It's truly to make sure that we've got a thorough investigation to document what happened. If it was inappropriate, or a violation of law, we want to make sure we hold the individuals involved accountable," said Roberts.

She added that it is also to ensure the mental and physical health of the officers involved.

"Taking somebody else's life, or witnessing somebody else's life being taken and the trauma that comes after those -- that truly has a life-lasting impact on your psyche," said Roberts.

