The Atrium at the Bangor Public Library Temporarily Closed

Only a month after its debut, the atrium at the Bangor Public Library is temporarily closed due to a leak that sprung as a result of the storms that occurred over the course of the last few weeks.

The leak in the atrium has been a consistent problem over the last month requiring multiple repairs. Monday's snow storm only made it worse. The roof of the atrium is a grass-growing green roof and a partial skylight, and according to the library director Barbara McDade, the grass froze, causing excess water to accumulate. Ideally, the water would drain through the grass and into small pipes that would redirect the flow. The 24 inches of snow that fell in Bangor on Monday worsened the leak enough to cause ceiling tiles to collapse.

Contractors checked out the leak Tuesday morning, and according to McDade, the library is now waiting on the contractors to make the necessary repairs.

The newly constructed addition was debuted in January after a multimillion dollar renovation project was completed. Ironically, leaks throughout the library were the reason the library was renovated in the first place. It is unknown at this time when the atrium will re-open.

