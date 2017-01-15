The bald and the bold: Eagles' resurgence comes at a price

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 29: A bald eagle takes flight high above Derby Lake December 30, 2016 at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal Wildlife Refuge. (Photo By John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images) (Photo: John Leyba, Copyright - 2016 The Denver Post, MediaNews Group.)

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The resurgence of the American bald eagle is one of the country's greatest success stories, but some farmers and conservationists say the continued growth of the birds' populations has come at a price.



Wildlife biologists say the eagles have come back so strong that they are interfering with efforts to preserve more jeopardized species, such as loons and cormorants.



And chicken farmers who prefer to pasture raise their flock are learning their birds are essentially an open buffet for the raptors.



Audubon Society bird counts show that the eagles are climbing in numbers and will likely continue to do so. Counters found about 30,000 of them in 2015. That's more than double the 1995 count.

