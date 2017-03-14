The Big 3: Snow, wind, & rain, that is

(Photo: maxuser)

SNOW: I think we're going to do ok on this front. Some of us definitely seeing a couple inches an hour at times. Looks like it will wrap up late tonight in Southern Maine and through the very early hours of tomorrow. Some reports of thundersnow have come in, but nothing showing up on radar/lightning tracker. Too much Allens?

(Photo: maxuser)

WIND: Winds were the worst so far along the NH Seacoast and in York and Cumberland County which makes sense because that's where the storm is starting. Cape Neddick saw a 62 mph wind gust and the Jetport in Portland saw 59 mph. Portsmouth so far has 49 mph as it's highest, but I bet more of the York County coast has 50-60 mph gusts. Obviously these gusts, along with heavy snow, caused some power outages.

(Photo: maxuser)

POWER OUTAGES: The worst part. As of 7:25 pm there are about 10,000 outages in our viewing area along or near the Seacoast of New Hampshire. CMP is reporting just over 30,000, and Emera Maine is now at almost 2500. Unfortunately, we could see these numbers increase as the night goes on and winds continue to gust.

Copyright 2017 WCSH